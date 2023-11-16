White teen beat to death in Las Vegas, 8 juvenile classmates arrested facing murder charges ￼

LAS VEGAS, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - Seventeen year old Jonathon Lewis Jr. was beat to death in an alleyway by 8-10 fellow classmates over a set of headphones.

Lewis stepped in to stand up for a friend after his headphones and vape pen were stolen. The viral video captures the group of 10 teens viciously punching, kicking and stomping on him. As a result, blunt force trauma to the head and other injuries left Lewis hospitalized, where he died a week later.

A circulated social media search led to the identity of 8 of the 10 suspects. Las Vegas police arrested all eight teenagers in the fatal beating and are searching for two additional suspects. The teens are between the ages of 13 to 17 years old, all facing murder charges.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. Lt., Jason Johannson said, "all the people involved, believed to be 10, were students of Rancho High School," and described the video as "very graphic" and "very void of humanity." Authorities are are working to identify the two remaining suspects involved in the evil attack that killed Jonathon.

In an emotional interview the teens father speaks out. "I just love my children with all my heart, and It's just unimaginable that we could ever come to this point, I think there is failure of all of humanity to recognize that we need to be teaching our youth how to coexist.”