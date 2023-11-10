Skip to Content
Warming temperatures for Veterans Day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County will remain breezy Friday and through the weekend with highest gusts of 20 MPH is epxected.

A ridge of high pressure will build back into the Desert Southwest this weekend, which will warm our temperatures back to slighly above-normal by Sunday.

For Veterans Day weekend, there will be lots of sunshine and daytime highs warming into the 80s.

More clouds will enter our skies starting Monday as an unsettled weather conditions join the Desert Southwest, which will increase storm potential next week.

By the middle of next week, a strong Pacific Storm will move in from the Gulf of Alaska and will increase rain chances for us here in the Desert Southwest.

Greatest days for rain chances is looking Wednesday-Thursday with a 30-40% within our area.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

