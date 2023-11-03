Warmer-than-normal temperatures continue for the first weekend of November

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A high-pressure ridge over the Desert Southwest has led to

a gradual warming trend and above-normal temperatures for our weekend ahead.

This system will weaken by mid-week as a trough will begin to build.

Today is the Crossroads Mission's Turkey Drive, make sure to come down to ANY Walmart locations in Yuma and Foothills to help donate turkeys and anything anyone would need for a Thanksgiving dinner.

Upper 80s will persist through the weekend and temperatures will peak by Sunday with daytime highs in the low 90s.

Temperatures will drop closer to our seasonal average and becoming breezy by Tuesday.