Seven people injured in apartment shooting in Nevada

RENO, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Seven people were injured when shots rang out Friday night at an apartment complex in Reno, Nevada.

Officers with the Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to the Zephyr Pointe Apartments late Friday night after receiving reports of gunshots with multiple people who'd been shot.

When police arrived on scene, they found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds in various conditions.

The victims include four adults and three teenagers.

Result on an ongoing dispute

Investigators said one adult and one teenager are considered to be in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

Detectives believe the shooting appears to be specific to an ongoing dispute amongst those shot.

Police did not release any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

The complex was placed on lockdown and residents were urged to stay inside while police cleared the scene. That request has since been lifted.