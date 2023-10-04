Mattel releases Stevie Nicks Barbie doll on sale

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Singer Stevie Nicks now has her own Barbie! The doll is inspired by Nicks' look on the 1977 Fleetwood Mac "Rumours" album cover, donning a long black dress with draped sleeves and black shoes.

The doll has Nicks' recognizable bangs, wears a moon pendant and carries a tambourine with flowing ribbons.

Nicks' Barbie went on sale Monday for $55.00, and was sold out by Tuesday morning.

Nicks is the latest among music giants to have their own Barbie dolls, such as Elvis Presley, Elton John, David Bowie and Tina Turner.