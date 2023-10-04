Skip to Content
Top Stories

Mattel releases Stevie Nicks Barbie doll on sale

By ,
today at 6:41 AM
Published 7:17 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Singer Stevie Nicks now has her own Barbie! The doll is inspired by Nicks' look on the 1977 Fleetwood Mac "Rumours" album cover, donning a long black dress with draped sleeves and black shoes.

The doll has Nicks' recognizable bangs, wears a moon pendant and carries a tambourine with flowing ribbons.

Nicks' Barbie went on sale Monday for $55.00, and was sold out by Tuesday morning.

Nicks is the latest among music giants to have their own Barbie dolls, such as Elvis Presley, Elton John, David Bowie and Tina Turner.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content