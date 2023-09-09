9/11 memorial to take place in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Monday will mark the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The anniversary commemorations of the terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans will take place in New York city, Virginia and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The National September 11 Memorial and Museum will lead the nation and the world in marking the anniversary.

The ceremony will take place on the Memorial Plaza and focus on an in-person reading of the names by family members.

Six moments of silence will be observed throughout the ceremony to acknowledge when each of the World Trade Center towers were struck and fell and the times of the attack on the pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.