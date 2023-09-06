Sword used in family dispute

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico police still investigating Wednesday after they say a man slashed a family member's hand with a sword and injured him in the head.

Officers say the attack happened Friday afternoon on Sherman Street and Giles Avenue when a fight regarding the family's pets erupted.

When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding on the floor at the back of the house.

The suspect was barricaded with another person still in the home.

“During the investigation, we were able to determine that a sword was used as the weapon. We located the sword and we booked it into our evidence locker. The suspect did admit to using the sword," said Anthony Torres from the Calexico Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital in San Diego.

The suspect is being held at the Imperial County Jail and is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.