Former Theranos CEO gets 11 years in prison for fraud

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is heading to prison.

She received an 11-year sentence in a San Jose, California court Friday.

Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors earlier this year.

She was once hailed as a tech industry icon for her company's promises to test for a range of medical conditions with just a few drops of blood, raising $945 million from investors.

But she is now the rare tech founder to be convicted and face prison time for her company's missteps.

More than 100 people wrote letters in support of holmes to the court, asking for leniency in her sentencing.