Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 4:52 PM
Published 5:12 PM

Strong and gusty winds for our Wednesday

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Stronger winds will start to arrive as early as tonight with gustier winds for our Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect from 9 p.m. tonight until 4 p.m. tomorrow (PST) for portions of Southeastern California and the Lower Colorado River valley for gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph.

Even though Yuma and Imperial valley isn't included in the Wind Advisory breezy conditions will still be expected with strong winds coming from the North, the highest gusts could reach up to 30 mph for lower deserts.

Strong crosswinds and localized blowing dust are likely.

Despite the breezy conditions over the next few days, temperatures will trend below our seasonal average for the next several days.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content