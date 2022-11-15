Strong and gusty winds for our Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Stronger winds will start to arrive as early as tonight with gustier winds for our Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect from 9 p.m. tonight until 4 p.m. tomorrow (PST) for portions of Southeastern California and the Lower Colorado River valley for gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph.

Even though Yuma and Imperial valley isn't included in the Wind Advisory breezy conditions will still be expected with strong winds coming from the North, the highest gusts could reach up to 30 mph for lower deserts.

Strong crosswinds and localized blowing dust are likely.

Despite the breezy conditions over the next few days, temperatures will trend below our seasonal average for the next several days.