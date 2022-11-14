Skip to Content
President Biden in Bali for G-20 Summit, meeting with Chinese President

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - President Biden is in Bali for a high-stakes meeting with president Xi Jinping of China and the G-20 summit.

Air Force One landed on the Indonesian island Sunday morning and Biden is scheduled to go directly to his hotel before his meetings get underway Monday.

Although the two leaders have spoken by phone five-times since 2020, this will be their first face-to-face sit-down since Biden took office.

U.S. officials say the goal is to have Biden and Xi improve the relationship between the two largest economies in the world.

