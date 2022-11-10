Arizona governor’s race still too close to call

Two days after the election, Arizonans still don't know who their next Governor will be

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Not enough votes have been counted to declare Katie Hobbs or Kari Lake the winner.

In an election night speech, Lake believed her victory would come sooner, and criticized how the state election was being run.

“When we win, and I think it will be within hours. We will declare victory, and there will be no more incompetency and corruption in Arizona elections,” Lake said.

Maricopa County elections officials said tabulators had trouble reading ballots at over 20% of polling places in the county.

But say the unread ballots were placed in secure boxes to be counted later.

Hobbs criticized her opponent’s opinions on elections in her own election night speech.

“We know my opponent and her allies have been sowing doubt and misinformation this whole campaign, and it’s unacceptable they did it today when people were exercising their right and freedom to vote,” Hobbs said.

Neither candidate has held a press conference or given a speech since election day.

In Yuma, the county is leaning toward Lake.

With a few thousand votes still being counted, Lake is up by double-digit percentage points.

With most of east county and Yuma precincts voting Lake, while Somerton and San Luis voting for Hobbs.