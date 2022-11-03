“He destroyed our family”; Lucero case closed with prison sentence after two year roller coaster

Izak Lucero sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In August 2020, Luis Delgadillo was left shot and killed outside of the Econo Lodge Motel in Yuma, unleashing a ripple effect of a two-year case that impacted so many.

From family, friends, law enforcement and the courts alike, it was a case against Izak Lucero that made waves in the community after several shifts and turns in the process.

It was a process that ended Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court, over 26 months after the fatal shooting - ending with 26-year-old Izak Lucero being sentenced to 16 years behind bars after eventually pleading to second-degree murder last month.

An agreement that ultimately avoided the punishment of being convicted for 25 years to life.

It all started in April of this year when a 12-person jury could not come to a unanimous decision in convicting Lucero of pre-meditated first-degree murder. The "deadlock" forced Judge Roger Nelson to call a mistrial.

According to multiple sources, only one of the 12 jurors would not cooperate in a full conviction, which sent the case back to the drawing board and forcing the prosecution to make their case against Lucero for a second time.

Lucero was given the chance to take a plea once again, but refused, creating a retrial to begin in September.

Just days into the retrial, another shocking moment happened when the trial abruptly came to an end with Lucero deciding to finally take the state's plea offer - thus forcing the court to abide by state law and hand down a presumptive term of 16 years, given the conditions of the plea agreement.

That decision to the dismay of the family members of Luis Delgadillo, the victim.

Delgadillo's mother giving an emotional plea in court Thursday, upset with the court that Lucero was given a light sentence after taking their son's life. Also asking for more justice for their family after two long years of waiting.

"He destroyed our family," said the mother. "I have three children but that will never fill the void that Luis has left. I have nothing to look forward to anymore and I don't think I can go on."

She continued to ask the court to put it in their hands and sentence Lucero to 25 or more years, since that was what it was supposed to originally be.

The mother needed help leaving the court room. An emotional ending to a long journey to a conviction that some believe is too light.

Lucero will now be transported to the Arizona Department of Corrections to serve his 16 years, but it will be shorter after being credited with over two years served already.