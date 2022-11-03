Chillier temperatures for our Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the coldest day we experienced so far for our Fall season, highs will trend in the upper 60s which is about 15 degrees below-normal.

Winds are much calmer today than what we felt yesterday however, wind gusts will still range 20-25 mph through the evening.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer for the weekend, but thankfully we will remain below-normal.

Much calmer and mostly clear conditions are expected for the weekend, with slight storm chances for the beginning of the week.