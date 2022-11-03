Skip to Content
today at 2:25 PM
Published 4:29 PM

Chillier temperatures for our Thursday

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the coldest day we experienced so far for our Fall season, highs will trend in the upper 60s which is about 15 degrees below-normal.

Winds are much calmer today than what we felt yesterday however, wind gusts will still range 20-25 mph through the evening.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer for the weekend, but thankfully we will remain below-normal.

Much calmer and mostly clear conditions are expected for the weekend, with slight storm chances for the beginning of the week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

