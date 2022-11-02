Travel time to abortion facilities affected by SCOTUS Roe v. Wade ruling

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - To get an abortion, most women in the U.S. will have to travel an average of more than an hour and a half.

That's three times what it was before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the federal right to an abortion.

A new study published Tuesday in JAMA found a third of women in the U.S. have to travel farther to find help now after more than a dozen states enacted complete or partial bans on abortion.

For women in Texas and Louisiana, the average travel time to the nearest abortion facility is more than eight hours.

And the Supreme Court decision adds the most significant barriers to access for black, Hispanic, and American Indian women.

Uninsured women and those with lower incomes also continue to have low access to abortion facilities.