today at 1:27 PM
Published 4:02 PM

Seasonable start to November before major weather changes enters the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Starting November off with seasonably warm and dry conditions before a storm system passes through the region by the middle of this week.

A polar trough will sweep through Southern California which a major cold front will drop our temperatures 15-20 degrees normal later this week.

Stronger winds will start to appear later tonight with breezy to windy conditions for our Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory is issued for Imperial county from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 2 for gusty conditions where winds are expected to peak 40 mph or stronger.

In the upcoming days we will be experiencing major changes in our forecast which will include winds, chillier temperatures and possible rain changes for Thursday, November 3.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

