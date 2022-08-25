California vote Thursday aims to ban new gasoline car sales by 2035

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUV's sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen.

It's an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles.

Regulators will vote on the measure Thursday - and if it passes, it would be one of the first such bans worldwide.

The vote comes after Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in 2020 mandating that all vehicles sold in the state must be zero-emissions by 2035.

The state got a boost from the Biden Administration, which earlier this year, reinstated California’s ability to set its own vehicle emissions standards - a waiver the Trump Administration had rolled back in 2019.

The measure wouldn't impact used gasoline cars. For now, they would be allowed to stay on the roads.