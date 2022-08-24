State-of-the-art security upgrades heading to South County Justice Court

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma's South County Justice Court will be seeing new security renovations very soon.

Presiding Judge Juan M. Guerrero says the court is receiving the latest security cameras inside and out to further secure the area for everyone, receiving state-of-the-art security cameras both inside the courthouse and out.

This will further secure the area for anyone who enters.

Being in a rural area and only having one officer at the courthouse makes these upgrades necessary.

“For example, we have the parking lot and where we have orders of protection sometimes we need to follow these individuals and make sure that nothing happens," said Judge Guerrero. "These cameras allow[s] us to get that wider view.”

Judge Guerrero says they’ve been pushing for these renovations since 2017.

Cameras will be placed in all areas of the courthouse and outside, offering a wider view of everything.

The main surveillance monitor will be moved to a protected area for preventative measures.

“Just in case we have a situation in where we have to go into lockdown, the court could be monitored from that room itself so we could communicate with outside law enforcement where we’re at and what the situation is," said Judge Guerrero.

Upgrades at the south county court come thanks to a grant from the Arizona office of the courts.