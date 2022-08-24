Imperial County Fire Department getting a salary increase

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) is getting a salary increase.

The wage increase was approved Wednesday at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The Imperial County Firefighters Association (ICFA) says it's at 60% capacity when it comes to staffing and it was one of the hardest hit departments during the pandemic.

Fire Captain and president of the ICFA Marvin Centeno says firefighters had to work countless hours battling fires across the county but also losing members of their department, a fire they could not put out.



"During the pandemic a shortage of public safety employees happened people that were in our department who were being underpaid and overworked started to apply to all these other departments," he said.

Our reporter Wiley Jawhary will have more on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.