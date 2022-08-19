California Department of Public Health focusing on Monkeypox and vaccines

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) says it's amping up treatment and vaccines for the Monkeypox virus all in an effort to stop the spread.

Friday, the department announced Latinos are leading in cases with almost 40% of all cases in California.

With Imperial County being a border town with Mexico, public health officials say we must be vigilant.

Dr. Tomás Aragón with CDPH says the effort right now is on treatment and prevention.

"Of course, the vaccine continues to be in high demand and we continue to prioritize doses for individuals that have been exposed, those at high risk of being exposed, and individuals like lab workers who handle MPOX testing specimens," he said.

CDPH says it's working on providing more vaccines to help out communities, especially those hit hardest.