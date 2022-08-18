Local horse instructor charged with sexual conduct with minors denied release

25-year-old Makaila Yablonski will remain in custody on $25,000 bond

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A well known horse instructor in the Yuma community accused of sexual conduct with multiple minors appeared back in court Thursday, looking to be released.

But that did not happen.

25-year-old Makaila Yablonski will remain in custody on a $25,000 bond after Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson denied her release.

Yablonski's defense came into the hearing requesting to either lower the bond set or release her to pretrial services. The attorney adding that she is not a flight risk, being a longtime and active member of the community with many extensive family and friend connections.

Following that, the court allowed one of the victims to speak.

The victim, who is a 17-year-old boy, claimed that he and Yablonski became best friends while working together at her horse farm and have known each other for years.

It's unclear whether he was asking for the release of Yablonski, but he did ask the court to be able to speak to her and lift the no-contact order.

That was also denied by Judge Nelson.

After that, the state prosecution objected to allowing her release, calling Yablonski "a danger to society" for forcing vulnerable underage children to work for her and take advantage of them.

In the end, Judge Nelson denied both requests from the defense and ultimately keeps her locked up behind bars until the matter is settled.

Yablonski will be back in court next month.