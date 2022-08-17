Homeowners want changes to a planned housing development

13 On Your Side’s Arlette Yousif has more from homeowners

(KYMA, KECY) - Residents in one yuma neighborhood say they're against smaller lots in their area.

Homeowners near West 32nd Street and Avenue C say they oppose the particular plans in question that would allow for smaller homes to be built across the street.

“To propose something in the vicinity of 6,000 square feet with very few public areas and very little infrastructure development is the wrong thing to do,” says homeowner Fred Brown.

A developer has reportedly submitted a proposal to the City of Yuma to build over 230 homes in the area.

Local homeowners say they realize that Yuma is growing and more housing needs to be built. However, they say this area should have comparable homes to the ones they already have here.

“Most homes in this area are 12,000 or more lot size and these are going to be 6,000 lot sizes. So it just creates a lot of congestion in this area," explains Kari Tatar.