Arizona’s border wall could see setback after two containers topple over

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The operation to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall along the Yuma sector has suffered a brief setback - as two stacked containers somehow toppled over.

Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border.

No witnesses have come forward to say what happened, but Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.

But a Ducey spokesman said that he doubted that, adding that even though the containers are empty they still weigh thousands of pounds.

News 11 is unaware which area of the construction had the two toppled over containers, but construction on the shipping container wall continues in Yuma, now filling in the gaps at the Morelos Dam.

This area has been problematic for law enforcement and the local farmers whose fields are near the wall, as migrants travel through the gaps and crops on their way to wait for cars on Somerton Avenue.

Agents also have to patrol the gaps, further spreading their resources along the border.

Construction will continue through Friday.