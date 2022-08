YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says James Hinrichs was reported missing on August 11.

57-year-old James Hinrichs was last seen driving a dark blue Ford Focus with an Arizona license plate.

He is described as being 5'8" with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has information on Hinrichs, contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.