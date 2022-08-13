Violence erupting in Baja California

Residents in Mexicali being told to shelter in place until Monday night

BAJA CALIFORNIA, MX (KECY, KYMA) - At least 19 vehicles were set on fire in five cities in northern Mexico - Mexicali, Ensenada, Tecate, Rosarito and Tijuana.

According to sources in Mexicali, no one is leaving their homes and the streets are deserted because of threats of cartel violence.

The governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, shared a message on her Twitter account condemning violence, and said police had detained multiple people.

del Pilar also says Mexican President Andres Obrador has sent the Mexican army and national guard to Baja California to enforce the law and keep citizens safe.

So far there have been three arrests.

Photo courtesy Marina del Pilar

While public transit is in operation, residents in Mexicali are being told to stay sheltered in place until Monday night.