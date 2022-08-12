Judge to decide whether to release FBI raid search warrant, Trump does not oppose

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - The stakes have been raised dramatically in the showdown between former President Trump and the Justice Department.

Trump released a statement calling the search of his Mar-a-Lago home "unamerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary" on his social media platform late Thursday night.

But the former President said he will not oppose of the release of any documents that were found, going on to say that he encourages "the immediate release of those documents."

His statement comes after the Department of Justice filed a motion on Thursday to unseal the search warrant. Trump and his legal team have until 3 pm Friday to formally respond in court to the Justice Department's filing.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland has asked a judge to release information from the warrant and details about what was seized..

As all of this unfolds -- there's been an attack on a FBI field office with the suspect referencing the search at Mar-a-Lago.