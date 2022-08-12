Imperial Valley prepares to adjust to new COVID-19 CDC guidelines

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are going down. This, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eases COVID-19 restrictions.

The CDC said on Thursday thanks to immunity and science, restrictions such as social distancing and quarantine are no longer required.

