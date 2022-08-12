Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 1:58 PM
Published 11:25 AM

Imperial Valley prepares to adjust to new COVID-19 CDC guidelines

MGN

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are going down. This, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eases COVID-19 restrictions.

The CDC said on Thursday thanks to immunity and science, restrictions such as social distancing and quarantine are no longer required.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will speak to a teacher on how he feels about this news as kids get ready to return to the classroom.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Wiley Jawhary

Wiley Jawhary is from Orange County California. He joined KYMA/KSWT in April of 2021.

Reach out to Wiley with story ideas and tips at wiley.jawhary@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content