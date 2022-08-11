Skip to Content
Pinal County to waive city costs after election primary issues

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The latest development out of Pinal County where the August 2nd primary election was beset with multiple issues, surrounding a lack of ballots that led to the firing of its election director.

Now the county will waive the costs for running municipal elections in 11 cities and towns and plans to hire an outside election expert to review what went wrong.

The five-member Pinal County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to waive more than 100-thousand dollars in costs it planned to bill the cities and towns for running the local elections.

Seven cities and towns had local races left off early ballots that required the county to mail about 63,000 supplemental ballots, while four other municipalities were affected by election day missteps that led to ballot shortages at about 20 of the county’s 95 polling places.

