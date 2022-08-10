Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years

Antonio Campa-Robles is one of the three suspects from a Yuma bar incident last year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Despite the chance to accept 36 months of probation offered in the state's plea offer, Antonio Campa-Robles, 26, rejected the offer and has decided to head to trial next year.

Campa-Robles now puts his fate in the hands of a jury where the maximum sentence could be 60 years in prison.

Campa Robles, along with Marvin Iniguez, 28, and Rene Castaneda-Benitez, 28, were all faced with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident outside of Tarros Chicali back in February 2021.

The charges came after YCSO says the three suspects were sitting in a car outside Tarros Chicali on 16th Street with their weapons visible.

Security asked them to leave and they complied, initially. However, deputies say the men returned a short time later in a different vehicle. According to witnesses, they say the men pointed their guns at a person outside the club.

In Wednesday's hearing, the state explained all of the charges and the punishments that come with it, along with their final plea offer in what's called a "Donald Hearing."

The state made it clear that three of the four counts against Campa-Robles happened on separate occasions over the course of that night. And because they were separate instances, the 15-year maximum on each count would be pursuable and would run consecutively, if convicted - meaning a total of 60 years behind bars, if convicted on all four counts at the maximum sentence.

Campa-Robles still rejected the offer and has decided to stand trial, maintaining his innocence.

Meanwhile, one of the other suspects, Marvin Iniguez, has already been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison after pleading guilty a couple months back.

As for the third suspect, Rene Castaneda-Benitez, he was scheduled to go to trial in September, but that was put on hold when he was issued a mental evaluation to see if he would be competent to stand trial.

In June, it was ruled that he was competent to stand trial and he will appear for a settlement conference next week. His trial remains in place for September unless he decides to take the plea offer.

Campa-Robles' trial has been set for February 2023.