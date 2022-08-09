Agents find three migrants attempting to cross on dirt bike

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector shows a video of migrants crossing the U.S./ Mexico border and leaving on a dirt bike.

The post says a smuggler was attempting to take three migrants on a bike on Saturday.

Two women and a 12-year-old girl were overloaded on the bike near the Salinity Canal but the smuggler was found on County 17th Street.

Agents then captured the migrants and found a second dirt bike around the area.