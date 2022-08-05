Skip to Content
Eviction filings surge to numbers not seen in over two decades in Maricopa County

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Eviction filings in Maricopa County have surged higher than at any time in the last 23 years.

Data released Thursday by the Maricopa County Justice Court shows that the July filing figure of 6,405 is higher than any month since October 2008, when the number hit 6,975.

It’s also the second month in a row that the court that includes Phoenix Metro has seen a monthly filing total higher than any seen in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

Maricopa County had among the highest levels of evictions in the United States before state and federal eviction moratoriums slowed lockouts during the pandemic. Those eviction bans have long since ended.

