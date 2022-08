YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man who is being accused of stabbing his own brother and sister-in-law is being extradited to Yuma.

Jerry Klahn, 63, was found at the scene of the crime on Jun 24 and was taken to Phoenix after revealing he had stab wounds.

He is currently being held at the Yuma Detention Center on two counts of first-degree murder.

The two victims have been identified as Kenneth and Eileen Baese who were stabbed on 9th Avenue.