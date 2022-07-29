Migrant deaths on the rise due to extreme heat

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of migrant deaths are on the rise due to the combination of heat and humidity.

Rest, access to shade and fresh water are not the reality for many Mexican migrants crossing to the United States.

Unfortunately, The desert sun is too much for some migrants to make it out alive. Mexican migrant deaths are rising faster than other nationals who cross the border.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office confirms a total of 41 migrant deaths from different nationalities.

Legal affairs chief Mario Ontiveros says the majority of the bodies are males between the ages of 19 and 50 and are most frequently found in the Tacna area.

“For cases involving Mexicans, it’s 27 who’ve unfortunately lost their lives crossing to the united states and around 40 including people of all nationalities," said Ontiveros.

The Mexican Consulate in Yuma confirms these deaths are from last October 2021 to this month of July.

Deputies are finding some of the bodies already decomposed which is at fault to the sun’s extreme temperatures.

“There are bodies that have been there for hours, but they are exposed to the sun and being exposed means bodies decompose fast and the skin begins to burn as well," said Ontiveros.