Critical fire condition warnings issued across U.S. Southwest

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Warnings of critical fire conditions blanketed much of the U.S. Southwest over the weekend as crews in northern New Mexico worked to stop the growth of the nation’s largest active wildfire.

The 7-week-old fire, which is the largest in New Mexico history, has burned 491 square miles of forest in rugged terrain east of Santa Fe since being started in April by two planned burns.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings of critical fire conditions for parts of Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. Those conditions are combination of strong wind, low relative humidity and dry vegetation.

This prompting officials to urge the public to secure vehicle chains and to be careful with possible fire sources.