Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
Published 7:19 AM

Critical fire condition warnings issued across U.S. Southwest

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Warnings of critical fire conditions blanketed much of the U.S. Southwest over the weekend as crews in northern New Mexico worked to stop the growth of the nation’s largest active wildfire.

The 7-week-old fire, which is the largest in New Mexico history, has burned 491 square miles of forest in rugged terrain east of Santa Fe since being started in April by two planned burns.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings of critical fire conditions for parts of Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. Those conditions are combination of strong wind, low relative humidity and dry vegetation.

This prompting officials to urge the public to secure vehicle chains and to be careful with possible fire sources.

Top Stories

AP News

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content