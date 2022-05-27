Nearly 130 pounds of illegal fireworks found in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says officers found nearly 130 pounds of illegal fireworks on Broadway in El Centro.

One person was arrested then later released for having these fireworks for sale and owning dangerous fireworks without a proper permit.

The El Centro Fire Department has a reminder that it's illegal to own certain fireworks such as skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, arial shells, and firecrackers.

“We are concerned with the number of people in our community who are using illegal fireworks, because of the sheer volume of illegal fireworks available and how accessible they have become, we want to remind the public that there are repercussions and consequences to the use of dangerous fireworks,” explained Interim Fire Chief Cedric Ceseña.

ECPD had help alongside the City of El Centro Code Enforcement Division and the El Centro Fire Department for this investigation.