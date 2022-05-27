Cases resume for two local suspects who find new attorney representation after change in counsel

Gabriel Aragon and Bobby Garcia appointed new attorney

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two men in custody at the Yuma County Jail will have their cases pick back up in full swing after a lull in the process due to changes in their attorneys.

Attorney Michael Bernay showed up to Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday morning to represent 21-year-old Gabriel Aragon and 30-year-old Bobby Garcia.

This after the previous attorneys for both Aragon and Garcia withdrew themselves from the case after the two requested a change in counsel earlier this year.

Aragon is charged with several crimes in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting at a gas station that left 26-year-old Manuel Bravo-Gonzalez dead at the scene.

The crimes include first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft and theft of means of transportation.

Now with a new attorney, it will take some time to go over evidence and fill in the holes with the previous attorney's assistance.

He is scheduled to be back in court at the end of June.

As for Bobby Garcia, the former YPD officer will also be back in court at the end of next month under the same circumstances.

Garcia has been charged with 29 counts of sexual misconduct, including 15 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The 30-year-old is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a high school student.

He pleaded not-guilty to the charges last January.