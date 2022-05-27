18-year-old allegedly involved in Brawley shooting back in court

Brawley City Council member calls for focus on youth crime - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 18-year-old Richard Timothy Horta appeared at the Brawley Superior Court on Friday morning for a hearing on his mental health evaluation.

Horta is facing one count of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Two juveniles were booked on similar charges.

Horta's needs assessment has been rescheduled to June 17, he will be detained at the Imperial County Jail while going to court.

Ramon Castro is a Brawley City Council member who says more needs to be done to address crime at a young age.

"Its scary every time we see something happen here or on the news, are we doing enough to protect our children, what are we doing, and how do we change this," he said.

