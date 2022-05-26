Police find person who made threats to El Centro Regional Medical Center

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says officers responded to threats made to El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC).

Detectives were told of someone who went into the hospital and made threats to a staff member, though there was no mention of a weapon.

Staff members gave detectives a photograph of the person who made the threats and the suspect was then found.

Detectives were able to determine that the suspect suffers from mental illness and are working with Behavioral Health Services for assistance.