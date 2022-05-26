Minor arrested for school shooting threat in Yavapai County

Prescott school received threats from minor

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a 13-year-old boy was charged for making school shooting threats in Prescott, Arizona.

On May 17, a Prescott Mile High Middle School bus driver told YCSO about a student who spoke to him about "shooting up the school."

YCSO met with the boy who admitted to making the threats while speaking with the bus driver but also stated he only made threats for a friend to move to the back of the bus without any real intention.

The boy was arrested and charged for Making a Terrorist Threat.

“I want to speak to directly to the young people out there. I cannot stress enough the seriousness of making a threat to a school, even if you are ‘just kidding’” stated Sheriff David Rhodes. “You will be arrested and charged for making these types of dangerous threats. ‘I wasn’t serious’ isn’t a defense, so please be aware that your words have consequences”.