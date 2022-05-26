Skip to Content
Deputies find 68-year-old man with gunshot wound in Yuma

Yuma County Sheriff's Office / MGN

Next of kin notifications made for man pronounced deceased on scene

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says deputies responded to a possible shooting which left one person dead.

At about 7:43 a.m. on May 25, deputies were called in to investigate the area near E. County 5 ½ Street.

Once in the area, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound and who was later pronounced dead on scene, according to YCSO.

The victim was identified as 68-year-old Edward Bay.

If anyone has information about the case, please call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

