today at 5:48 PM
De Anza Elementary School student found with gun ammo

El Centro Elementary School District

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On May 26, El Centro Police Department officers were called in to De Anza Elementary School because a student was found to have gun ammunition.

Officers reached the school at about 10:51 a.m. when the 12-year-old student later said he was given four .22 caliber rounds by another student to keep as a souvenir.

The student's home was searched with permission of the parents but no other firearms or ammo were found.

Officers determined there were no threats to the school and now De Anza Elementary is handling any further action towards the student.

