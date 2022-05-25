California Highway Patrol to focus on seat belt safety during Memorial weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says it will enact a Maximum Enforcement Period from Friday, May 27 to Monday, May 30.

Officers will be patrolling the highways as families travel for Memorial Day, with a strict focus on seat belts, as well as distracted driving, speeding and anyone suspected to be under the influence.

“Memorial Day should be a time for honoring our fallen heroes and spending time with loved ones,” expressed CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “It should never be marked by tragedy caused by car crashes. Please buckle up, follow all traffic laws, and arrive at your destination safely.”