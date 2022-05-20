Man found guilty for possession of guns and ammunition in Arizona home

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona man was found guilty of possessing firearms and ammunition. He will be scheduled for sentencing on August 1, 2022.

On October 11, 2019, Todd Gehman Howard, 60, had his home searched by FBI agents, who were able to find 23 firearms and 21 more guns in a safe, along with about 7,600 rounds of ammo.

Several types of guns were found such as revolvers, shotguns and semi-automatic rifles.

“The Department of Justice takes seriously the prohibited possession of firearms. This Office will continue to prosecute such cases vigorously, especially cases such as this that involve federal felons possessing large quantities of firearms and ammunition,” expressed United States Attorney Gary Restaino.