Brawley teen charged in court for alleged Brawley drive-by shooting

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 18-year-old Richard Timothy Horta is facing one count of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Two juveniles were booked on similar charges.

Prosecutors on Friday Said Horta was only driving the vehicle and is not the one who opened fire on H street on Wednesday.

One minor was hit and was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. Police Chief Jimmy Duran said the Brawley Police Department is still investigating.

"At this point, we do not have any indications that this was gang-related but we are still investigating the motive," said Chief Duran.

Horta is a student at Del Rio Academy School. He was set to graduate in three weeks.

Judge Christopher Plourd has ordered that Horta remains detained since he believes he poses a threat to public safety.

Bail was set at $1 million dollars. Horta is facing up to life in prison if convicted.