House passes domestic terrorism bill following Buffalo shooting

(KYMA,KECY/ CNN) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill aimed to prevent domestic terrorism -- and combat the threat of violent extremism by white supremacists.

It comes in the wake of a horrific mass shooting over the weekend at a supermarket in a predominantly black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York.

Ten people died and three others were wounded. Eleven of those shot were black.

The Justice Department is investigating the shooting as “racially motivated” -- after the alleged shooter reportedly told authorities he was targeting the black community.

The final vote was 222-203.

