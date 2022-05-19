Concerning jumps in cases of unexplained Hepatitis in kids

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - The CDC announced Wednesday that it is investigating 180 cases of unexplained severe Hepatitis in kids across the country.

This as the investigation into mysterious Hepatitis cases among children is expanding.

The new cases are from 36 states and U.S. territories, with most of the patients being under the age of five-years-old.

Those numbers are up since the CDC's last update two weeks ago when the number of cases under investigation was 109 in 25 states.

Nearly all of the children have been hospitalized, about 15 needed liver transplants and five of the children have died. However, there have been no deaths since February.

The cause remains unknown, but the leading theory is Adenovirus, which usually causes mild cold-like or flu-like illnesses.

There is also an investigation into whether there is a link to prior Covid-19 infection, either on its own or in connection to Adenovirus.