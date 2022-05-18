Skip to Content
Disturbed man arrested after running into Somerton city event

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a report from Somerton Police Department, officers were called in about a disturbed man who was swinging a metal pipe in the middle of the street.

At about 2:31 p.m., officers arrived on S. State Avenue and saw a 45-year-old man run into heavy traffic on Main Street.

The man disturbed a city event and was later tasered then hit with police call a "less lethal shotgun."

The case is under investigation but if anyone has information regarding the incident then please contact Somerton Police Department at (928) 722-7326 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

