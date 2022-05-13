MISSING PERSON: Manuel Gonzalez Rodriguez

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department made a post on social media regarding Manuel Gonzalez Rodriguez, who went missing on May 12.

Rodriguez went missing from his home at about 10:15 p.m. and was last seen driving around Avenue B and 24th Street at about 10:54 p.m.

Photos show his vehicle being a dark green 1999 Toyota Tacoma with a Sonora Plate ZWM7689.

Rodriguez is a Hispanic man, 5'07' and 180 pounds with white hair.

If anyone has information on Rodriguez then please contact the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421