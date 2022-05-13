Skip to Content
California’s Governor Newsom to update budget proposal with new money

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - California Governor Gavin Newsom will likely announce another record-breaking budget surplus ton Friday, giving him and state lawmakers lots of money to spend in a year the governor is expected to cruise to reelection for a second term.

The surplus in California’s general fund could be as high as $68 billion up from the initial $29.6 billion surplus Newsom announced in January.

In January, the governor revealed a $286.4 billion budget proposal that would pay the health care expenses of all low-income immigrants living in the country illegally while also cutting taxes by about $5.5 billion for businesses.

Now that most people have paid their taxes, state officials know they will have a lot more money than they thought. Friday, Newsom will update his budget proposal to include that new money.

The governor has already announced that he wants to spend an extra $322 million on the drought and another $125 million to make it easier for women to get an abortion in california.

