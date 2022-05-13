California medical malpractice settlement amount to increase each year until $1 million

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California legislature has agreed to increase how much money people can win in medical malpractice lawsuits.

Now, this resolves one of the longest running disputes in state politics.

Since 1975, the most money that Californians could win for pain and suffering in medical malpractice lawsuits was $250,000.

Starting January 1, that cap will increase to $350,000 for people who were injured and $500,000 for the relatives of people who died.

Those amounts will gradually increase over the next decade until they reach $750,000 for injured patients and $1 million for families of deceased patients.

After that, the caps will increase 2% every year to keep up with inflation.