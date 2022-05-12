Skip to Content
Large group of migrants arrested, one part of street gang

United States Border Patrol/ MGN

21 people apprehended after illegally crossing into United States

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents arrested a group of migrants and one man was found to be part of the Sureños street gang.

At about 4:53 p.m., Calexico agents were told of 21 people attempting to illegally cross into the United States.

Agents were able to arrest the group who were about five miles west of the Andrade, California Port of Entry.

A 34-year-old man in the group had records showing his affiliation with the Sureños street gang and will be facing federal charges.

The rest of the group will be processed for removal from the United States.

